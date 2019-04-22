DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has a commanding lead in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to a poll released Monday.
The University of New Hampshire survey has Sanders with 30% of the vote, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 18%. Sanders is up four points since the school’s February poll while Biden, who could make his run for president official this week, is down four. Sanders is also seen as the candidate with the best chance to win the general election.
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in third place with 15%. Support for the openly gay Afghanistan veteran has skyrocketed – he barely registered in the poll from two months ago with 1%.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, is in fourth place with 5% but her numbers in the neighboring state continue to decline.
About 12 percent of Democratic primary voters are undecided, the poll found.
On the Republican side, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is attracting only 5% of the vote compared to 76% for President Donald Trump.
The poll surveyed 549 New Hampshire adults.