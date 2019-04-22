



BOSTON (CBS) — As the death toll rises in Sri Lanka, Philip Snell of Lexington gets out his prayer list and prays for the people and ministry back home in Batticaloa.

“This is really devastating. Like a sudden a heart attack in the midst of peace,” Snell said.

Snell is a member of Grace Chapel in Lexington and part of the global outreach. The church supports a ministry called Youth For Christ, a ministry in Sri Lanka that helps introduce students to healthy lifestyles and faith in Jesus. Two of the staff members were severely injured in the bomb attacks on Easter Sunday.

“Just worshippers going to church not knowing this would ever happen in terms of Easter Sunday,” Snell said.

Jeneatte Yep is pastor of global and regional outreach at Grace. She’s been receiving daily emails from Leonard Fernando who’s in Sri Lanka and caring for his injured staff members.

“It’s people you know and love and care about. A sister of the leader had a severe head injury and still in ICU. And one of the sports youth leader lost his leg,” Yep said.

Jeanette says she plans to stay in constant contact with the folks in Sri Lanka as they deal with this crisis and provide help as the ministry needs become more clear.

“We wait to gather information and then we respond after. The needs are still there and they will know better what the situation is,” Yep said. Until then Philip Snell continues to wait, hope and pray.

“Pray for those who passed away to have comfort, pray for God’s healing for those injured and pray for peace,” Snell said.