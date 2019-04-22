  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hampton, Homicide

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities investigating a suspicious death in Hampton have released the victim’s name but not how he died.

The attorney general’s office says Hampton police officers responding to a 911 call on Saturday found 34-year-old Juan Astacio unconscious in his apartment with obvious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

An autopsy was conducted Monday. The manner of death was ruled a homicide but the cause is being withheld pending further investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s