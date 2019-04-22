



GLOUCESTER (CBS) — Police reports revealed more details into a Gloucester crash that is being investigated as a case of domestic violence. Michael Baker, 41, of Beverly was arraigned on attempted murder charges in Gloucester District Court Monday.

He will be held without bail pending a psych evaluation and is due back in court April 29.

On Friday, Baker and the mother of his young daughter were injured when they were hit by a dump truck on Washington Street around 11 a.m. According to police reports, as the truck was driving down the street, Baker picked up the woman and walked into the truck’s path.

The truck driver later told police he tried to swerve, but still hit the pair. He called 911 and later said “he knew the male saw his truck coming and he thought the male was trying to position himself and the female directly in front of this truck. Based on his observations and the look on the male’s face, [the truck driver] believed that the male did this purposefully trying to get the female hurt.”

Baker was med-flighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The woman suffered from “scrapes and abrasions” down the side of her body.

According to a police report, the woman told officers she was about to get into her car, where she and Baker’s daughter was already in the back seat when Baker stopped her. He wanted her to step away from the car. The woman “and Baker had been disagreeing about custody issues recently so she though Baker did not want [their child] hear them talking.”

Baker started talking but “then stopped mid-sentence, his facial expression became ‘demonic,’ and he grabbed her in a ‘football maneuvered’ (sic) with his arms under her arms. He lifted her off the ground. She heard screeching and saw the grill of the truck.”

Another officer’s report said, “she was very upset and appeared to be in a lot of pain. She stated that ‘he did this, he threw me in front of the truck.”

A police report also recorded Baker’s response to the crash while he was in the hospital. “I was rohypied, (sic) I want to know what’s in my system” and “this is out of character for me, I am a family man and a professor,” were among the statements he made.

Baker was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.