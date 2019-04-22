BROCKTON (CBS) — A Fall River man injured in a shooting that involved a Mass. State Police trooper was ordered held without bail. Claude Brown-Madison was arraigned from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center Monday.
He is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm violation after committing three prior violent or drug offenses, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without an FID card.
On Saturday, Brown-Madison was injured when he was shot in the lower body after a confrontation with a trooper on Colonel Bell Drive in Brockton, the agency said. It is unclear at this time what prompted the confrontation.
A dangerousness hearing for Brown-Madison was scheduled for April 30.