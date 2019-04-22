  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – TD Garden will be rocking Tuesday night.

Boston held off Toronto for a road win on Sunday in Game 6. As a result, the Bruins forced a decisive Game 7 that’ll take place Tuesday.

No start time was announced immediately after the Bruins’ victory. But after the San Jose Sharks won late Sunday to force their own Tuesday Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL announced start times for both.

Puck will drop on the Bruins-Leafs finale at 7 p.m. The Sharks and Golden Knights will play at 10 p.m.

Boston or Toronto will play Columbus in the second round. The Blue Jackets advanced after a stunning sweep of the top-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning.

