HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire law enforcement authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death in the town of Hampton.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced the investigation on Saturday, but provided no additional details about the individual who died, what made the death suspicious or when it occurred.

The investigation is continuing and officials say they will release more information when it becomes available.

