  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMPaid Program
    01:30 AMThe James Brown Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Sturbridge Fire Department, Sturbridge News

STURBRIDGE (CBS) — More than 40 families were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Sunday, according to the Red Cross. Firefighters responded to the Main Street apartment complex before 7 a.m.

“Volunteers responded this morning to help the families who were put out of their homes when a fire struck early on Easter Sunday. So far, Red Cross volunteers have spoken to 26 of the families and have provided assistance to 31 adults and 11 children,” said a statement from the Red Cross.

Firefighters from multiple towns responded to an apartment complex in Sturbridge Sunday (Photo Via Spencer Fire Department Twitter)

Crews from surrounding Warren and Spencer helped put out the flames.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Chief, the fire was contained to the apartment unit it started in but the building was heavily damaged by smoke.

One person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, the fire chief said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s