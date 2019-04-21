BOSTON (CBS) — Stop & Shop announced Sunday evening that the corporation has reached “fair new tentative agreements with UFCW Locals 328, 371, 1445, and 1459,” ending the workers’ strike.
Over 30,000 employees have been on strike since April 11.
According to Stop & Shop, the three-year agreement included “increased pay for all associates; continued excellent health coverage for eligible associates; and ongoing defined benefit pension benefits for all eligible associates.”
The agreement will now need to be ratified by the unions.
“Our associates’ top priority will be restocking our stores so we can return to taking care of our customers and communities and providing them with the service they deserve,” the store said Sunday.
A number of high-profile faces joined the picket line.