



BOSTON (CBS) – Extra patrols have been added at places of worship throughout Boston as a precaution following a string of deadly blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Eight explosions at Christian churches and hotels in three cities killed over 200 people.

Boston Police said they are setting up the extra patrols even though there has been no credible threat to any locations in the city.

“Together, we will stand united against hate and violence,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a tweet.

Several arrests have been made in Sri Lanka following the blasts.