Boston News, State Senate

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has scheduled debate on a proposal that would allow an individual to list a non-binary gender designation on their driver’s license.

The bill on the calendar for a Senate session on Thursday would provide a choice of listing gender as “X” instead of male or female. In addition to driver’s licenses, the proposed change would also apply to learner’s permits and state identification cards.

The legislation cleared the Senate by an overwhelming vote in the late stages of the 2017-2018 legislative session, but did not receive final votes.

The bill is strongly supported by Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka, who said not everyone fits neatly into the traditional categories of male and female and should be permitted to have IDs that correspond to their gender identity.

