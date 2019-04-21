  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Devens, Lunenburg News

LUNENBURG (CBS) – A Lunenburg K-9 is being credited with helping locate a group of kids who were trapped in an underground bunker in Devens.

Police say the kids were exploring near Mirror Lake Friday night when they wandered into the bunker and the wind blew the door shut.

Someone was able to reach an arm out an air vent and get reception to call for help. The group was in the bunker for about an hour and a half.

Police K-9 Jerry. (Image Credit: Lunenburg Police)

K-9 Jerry tracked the kids a half mile from a vehicle to the bunker.

Officers forced the door open. No one was hurt.

“Thankfully, they were un-hurt, found quickly, and sent home safe,” police said. “This positive outcome resulted from good communication, coordination, and teamwork on behalf of all involved.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s