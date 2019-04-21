Comments
LUNENBURG (CBS) – A Lunenburg K-9 is being credited with helping locate a group of kids who were trapped in an underground bunker in Devens.
Police say the kids were exploring near Mirror Lake Friday night when they wandered into the bunker and the wind blew the door shut.
Someone was able to reach an arm out an air vent and get reception to call for help. The group was in the bunker for about an hour and a half.
K-9 Jerry tracked the kids a half mile from a vehicle to the bunker.
Officers forced the door open. No one was hurt.
“Thankfully, they were un-hurt, found quickly, and sent home safe,” police said. “This positive outcome resulted from good communication, coordination, and teamwork on behalf of all involved.”