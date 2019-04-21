Comments (8)
BOSTON (CBS) – Thirteen students were hospitalized after becoming ill on a flight from Miami to Boston on Sunday.
American Airlines Flight 1201 made its scheduled arrival at Logan Airport before 10 a.m.
The students, who were part of a group of about 40 people, were on a connecting flight when they became ill.
Victims were complaining of stomach virus symptoms. No other passengers or crew reported symptoms.
The ill students were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. By 3 p.m., five patients were released and were in good condition, according to the hospital.
Emergency personnel have since cleared the airplane.