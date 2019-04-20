  • WBZ TV

MANSFIELD (CBS) – A Mansfield man is being charged with interfering with a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, causing the pilots to make an unscheduled stop in Nebraska.

Timothy Columbare, 37, is charged with “interference with Southwest Airlines flight crew members and attendants on or about March 19, 2019,” according to the Department of Justice in Nebraska.

The indictment accuses Columbare of assaulting and intimidating the flight attendant.

The maximum penalty for conviction includes 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

