SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The strike at New England Stop & Shop stores is now in its second weekend.

On Saturday, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey joined striking employees on the picket line in Somerville.

She delivered pizza to the workers and said she supports their fight for “fair wages and benefits.”

We stand with #StopandShopWorkers. Visited the Somerville picket line today to show support and bring pizza for the men and women of @UFCW who are fighting for fair wages and benefits. #StopDontShop pic.twitter.com/KE6dmM11Y7 — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) April 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the Stop & Shop in Reading was nearly empty except for striking workers manning the picket lines.

“I’ve been with the company for 33 years,” said worker Kristin Agreste. “This will be the first Easter that I’m not in the building working, and, ya know, it’s tough.”

Many shoppers chose to go to a nearby Market Basket.

“My husband’s a union man. So I’m standing with them 100 percent,” said shopper Charlene Reno.

“We will get back … this is really hurting the company as well as it’s hurting us, but we’re going to be out here as long as it takes to get our contract,” said worker Cheryl Ferullo.

Jaclyn Hagopian tried to cross the picket line, but couldn’t find what she needed.

“I did actually go in because sometimes Stop & Shop has things that other places don’t. But then when I went in, there was no produce or anything there. So that’s why then I crossed over to Market Basket.”

In a show of support, one shopper decided to join the picket line himself, along with his 8-year-old daughter.

“We came over today to do our shopping – saw the picket line. My wife went into to shop at Market Basket, and my daughter and I joined the picket line over here.”

Stop & Shop announced that stores in the area will open from 8 a.m.-noon Easter Sunday.

Some stores will stay closed, however. At all stores, the bakery, deli and seafood counters, as well as the pharmacy and banks will be closed.

The company also announced it is donating toys, candy and Easter baskets to children in need.

In Massachusetts, donations are going to patients at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the Boston Public Health Commission.