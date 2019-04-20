Comments
SHIRLEY (CBS) – A Shirley family is celebrating a new baby boy, born on Center Road early Saturday morning.
Captain Tory Cooley and Firefighter/EMT Michael Whittier of the Shirley Fire Department responded to a 3 a.m. call for a woman in labor on Crabtree Lane.
The mother was on the way to the hospital in the ambulance when her son decided he couldn’t wait any longer.
Captain Tory Cooley and Firefighter/EMT Michael Whittier jumped into action and assisted with the birth of Bennet Douglas Reedy.
Mother Jessica McGrath Reedy said in a statement, “The Reedys just want to thank the efforts of all the first responders last night and the dispatcher, specifically Michael and Troy for helping us bring Bennet Douglas Reedy into this world.”
Good job 😍😘