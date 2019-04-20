Comments
MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A Middleboro police officer has been placed on administrative leave after an early-morning ATV accident on Saturday.
The alleged accident occurred at about 1 a.m. and is being investigated by Massachusetts Environmental Police.
The off-duty officer and a passenger sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to the hospital.
“Our department will also be conducting its own internal investigation into the matter,” said Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins.
The identity of the officer has not been released, and Perkins did not say why the officer had been placed on leave.