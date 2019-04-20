  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Middleboro News, Middleboro Police Department

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A Middleboro police officer has been placed on administrative leave after an early-morning ATV accident on Saturday.

The alleged accident occurred at about 1 a.m. and is being investigated by Massachusetts Environmental Police.

The off-duty officer and a passenger sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to the hospital.

“Our department will also be conducting its own internal investigation into the matter,” said Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

The identity of the officer has not been released, and Perkins did not say why the officer had been placed on leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s