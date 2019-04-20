  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:2020 Presidential Campaign, Keene NH, President Donald Trump, Sen. Elizabeth Warren


KEENE, N.H. – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren hit the campaign trail Saturday after calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

She is the first major Democratic presidential candidate to do so and discussed the impact of the Mueller report with a crowd in Keene, New Hampshire.

A redacted version of the report was released Thursday.

READ MORE: THE MUELLER REPORT

Warren said it reveals that Trump accepted assistance from the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election, and Warren is now calling on the House to begin impeachment proceedings.

“That’s what the report says. When I got to the end of it, I said it’s my responsibility to speak now. I took an oath to the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution was clear that the accountability for the president lies through Congress, and that’s the impeachment process,” Warren said.

She added that her decision on impeachment goes beyond just Trump. She said it’s essential to shape the conduct of future American presidents.

