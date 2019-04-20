  • WBZ TV

HOPEDALE (CBS) — Two women are safe after they escaped from a Hopedale home Friday night where a man was threatening them with a knife, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said. First responders helped rescue the women and then a SWAT Team member shot 61-year-old Harvey Hubbard, injuring him.

Hopedale police initially responded to the Larkin Lane home around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a drunk man with a knife who claimed he was going to hurt himself. “The officers encountered a visibly distraught Mr. Hubbard who was behaving in a threatening manner and threatened to stab the officers,” said a statement from the D.A.

The women in the home barricaded themselves in a second story bedroom and were able to climb out the window to a Hopedale Fire Department ladder.

Mass. State Police K9 units and a state SWAT Team were called to assist.

“After negotiation attempts broke down, police entered the residence and a CEMLEC Officer fired two rounds striking the suspect in the abdomen,” said the D.A.

Hubbard is currently in stable condition at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

