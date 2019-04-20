BROCKTON (CBS) — A Mass. State Police trooper was involved in a shooting next to a residential complex on Colonel Bell Drive in Brockton Saturday morning.

The suspect, Claude W. Brown-Madison, of Fall River and formerly of Brockton, was shot in the lower body and remained in the hospital Saturday night under Massachusetts State police guard. His injuries were not life-threatening

According to an early investigation of the incident, Brown-Madison was armed and pointed a gun at the trooper.

Brown-Madison will face a host of charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“Preliminary information suggests that just prior to 9 a.m., during a confrontation with a male suspect, the Trooper discharged his weapon,” said a statement from State Police. It is unclear what prompted the confrontation at this time.

“After the trooper shot the suspect and secured him, the trooper rendered first aid to him.”

As for residents of the area, they are shaken.

“Dude pulled in. Cop pulled in. Dude jumped out. Cop jumped out. Bang bang. Dude went down, so I ran outside and looked and dude was screaming. I think the cop shot him in the leg,” said Tee Lopes, who lives in the neighborhood.

“It is very scary,” said area resident Olivia Williams. “We don’t really know what going on. Nobody is saying anything. All we know somebody got shot.”

“It’s getting worse and worse. You can’t have the kids outside. You have to walk your kids to school, from school. You don’t know what’s going to happen or when it’s going to happen. It’s really sad,” said Denise Neal, who lives in the neighborhood.

Following the shooting, the trooper was evaluated at Good Samaritan Hospital and released. Per Massachusetts State Police policy for department members involved in a shooting, he has been placed on five days of standard administrative leave.

The Plymouth Country District Attorney’s Office has referred the case to two other district attorney’s offices, citing a conflict of interest.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will oversee the investigation of the shooting and will determine whether the use of potentially lethal force was justified under the law. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute Brown-Madison.

Brown-Madison will face arraignment when he is medically able.