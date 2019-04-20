Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) — A Mass. State Police trooper was involved in a shooting on Colonel Bell Drive in Brockton Saturday morning.
“Preliminary information suggests that just prior to 9 a.m., during a confrontation with a male suspect, the Trooper discharged his weapon,” said a statement from State Police.
The suspect was hit in the lower body and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper is also being evaluated, State Police said.
No further details are available at this time.
Per standard protocol, the district attorney’s office will take over the shooting investigation.