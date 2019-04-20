  • WBZ TV

BROCKTON (CBS) — A Mass. State Police trooper was involved in a shooting on Colonel Bell Drive in Brockton Saturday morning.

“Preliminary information suggests that just prior to 9 a.m., during a confrontation with a male suspect, the Trooper discharged his weapon,” said a statement from State Police.

The suspect was hit in the lower body and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper is also being evaluated, State Police said.

A State Trooper was involved in a shooting in Brockton Saturday morning (WBZ-TV)

No further details are available at this time.

Per standard protocol, the district attorney’s office will take over the shooting investigation.

