LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) — A man from Londonderry, N.H. has been accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend after he allegedly got into the car she was driving and took control Sunday. Alexis Martinez, 18, was arraigned on Tuesday and released on personal recognizance.

According to Londonderry Police, Mass. State Police received a 911 call that a teenaged girl was being held against her will by Martinez while they drove down Interstate-495.

The girl told police she passed Martinez while driving in Londonderry and he followed her on to Route 102. She pulled over to let him pass.

“He is alleged to have also stopped and approach her vehicle, which was locked. Despite her efforts to prevent him, he gained entry into her vehicle and pushed the victim from the driver’s seat into the front passenger seat,” police said.

Then, Martinez left his own parked on the road and began driving the girl’s car.

A Mass. state trooper pulled them over around 5:50 p.m. in Littleton and Martinez was arrested.

Following his arrest, the girl, who had minor injuries on her hands and forearms from trying to defend herself, was reunited with her mom.

“Londonderry officers located his vehicle confirming the victim’s description of where it was left,” said police. “The victim was able to send text messages which assisted in locating her in Massachusetts.”

Two days after he was arrested by Mass. State Police, Martinez was arrested by Londonderry Police and charged with kidnapping, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on May 3.