By Tiffany Chan
BROOKLINE (CBS) – It’s synonymous with celebrating marijuana – 420.

People celebrated 420 in Massachusetts. (WBZ-TV)

Today, some waited in line for more than an hour at New England Treatment Access to get marijuana.

READ MORE: OFFICIALS URGE RESPONSIBLE CELEBRATION ON 420

“To see so many people from all walks of life is amazing,” said Lynnette French of New England Treatment Access.

Even Peter Rabbit hopped over to the dispensary. “It’s Easter tomorrow! It’s Easter tomorrow, so I figured I’d go freak out the pot store.”

People celebrated 420 in Massachusetts. (WBZ-TV)

This is the first 420 adults can legally purchase marijuana in Massachusetts.

Dave Brown drove down from New Hampshire, where pot is still against the law. “I’ll probably get a little leaf and roll a joint when I get home,” he said.

People celebrated 420 in Massachusetts. (WBZ-TV)

Police officers were on the scene in Brookline, keeping an eye on the large crowds and officials are urging those who choose to celebrate to be safe.

Lyft is also offering a $4,20 discount today to help keep the roads safe.

Tiffany Chan

