CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Anyone wishing to get their hands on a paperback copy of the Mueller report can do so in Cambridge. The owner of the Harvard Book Store was working all night to keep up with the demand.
It only takes about 10 minutes for all 400-plus pages of the Mueller report to be printed and needed bound for retail sales.
As of Friday morning, the store had sold about 200 copies.
“Literally, it’s still warm. Very excited,” Robert Myers told WBZ-TV Thursday night as he held his newest purchase. “I’m hoping to get out a fuller understanding of what has happened.”
Stephanie Chagas of Revere explained, “Does it affect me personally now? No, but in some ways, I think it might –that I’m not aware of now.”
But will people actually read it?
“When I have a little spare reading time, I think I will,” said John O’Donnell of Lowell. “Anything that’s not redacted that’s in there I think may prove telling to what’s actually going on inside the administration.”