BOSTON (CBS) — Very few people were legitimately mad at retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for denting the team’s most recent Lombardi Trophy. But Gronk still felt the need to apologize, and he did so in the perfect Gronk way.
Before the Super Bowl champs were honored at Fenway Park at the Red Sox home opener on April 9, Gronkowski decided to use New England’s sixth Lombardi Trophy as a baseball bat. He didn’t take a full swing, but he bunted a practice pitch from wide receiver Julian Edelman, leaving a giant dent in the side of the trophy.
On Friday, Gronkowski simply tweeted “Oopsies” with the grimacing face emoji:
It’s OK, Gronk. You are forgiven. The Patriots have already said they will leave the dent in the trophy, a nice reminder of Gronkowski’s impact on that title run and his nine years with the franchise.