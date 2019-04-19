Filed Under:Peabody, Peabody News

PEABODY (CBS) – A daycare in Peabody is shut down after police say a toddler wandered out a door Friday morning and was found in the middle of the street.

Police say the two-year-old girl had just been dropped off at Watch-A-Tot on Lowell Street when she somehow opened the door and walked out.

A woman spotted the girl, stopped her car, and carried the child to a nearby gas station.

The girl is OK. Police called the child’s mother to come pick her up.

The daycare is shut down pending an investigation by the state.

