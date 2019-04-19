Red Sox Call Up Michael Chavis, Tzu-Wei Lin From Pawtucket; Place Eduardo Nunez On ILAnother day, another Red Sox second baseman on the injured list. But it has paved the way for one of the team's top prospect to join the big league club.

Oopsies: Rob Gronkowski Apologizes For Denting Lombardi TrophyVery few people were legitimately mad at retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for denting the team's most recent Lombardi Trophy. But Gronk still felt the need to apologize, and he did so in the perfect Gronk way.

Marc Savard Will Be At Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 5There will be a special guest in the stands at TD Garden on Friday night, as former Bruins All-Star Marc Savard take in Game 5 between the B's and Maple Leafs.

Red Sox Think Pedroia Will Be OK, Could Return Sometime In MayMany are wondering what is next for Dustin Pedroia, after the Red Sox second baseman landed back on the injured list with knee irritation on Thursday. But the team sounds optimistic that he'll be able to return sometime in May.

Sean Kuraly A Game-Time Decision, Could Provide Bruins' Fourth Line With Big Boost In Game 5The Bruins' fourth line may get a much-needed boost Friday night. Forward Sean Kuraly skated on Thursday afternoon and has been deemed a game-time decision for Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.