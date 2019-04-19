  • WBZ TVOn Air

Pete Buttigieg, Stop & Shop


MALDEN (CBS) – One day after former Vice President Joe Biden rallied striking Stop & Shop workers in Dorchester, another politician in the campaign 2020 conversation is coming to a Massachusetts picket line. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who officially entered the race for the Democratic nomination last week, is set to meet with employees at the Stop & Shop on Charles Street in Malden Friday.

The United Food and Commercial Workers said the rally would happen at noon. Thirty-one thousand union workers at 240 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut went on strike on April 11 after the company proposed raising weekly health care costs from employees from $2 to $4.

Buttigieg, 37, is an openly gay Afghanistan war veteran and a rising star in the Democratic Party. A recent Saint Anselm College poll has him surging into third in the New Hampshire primary behind Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Pete Buttigieg at Northeastern University (WBZ-TV)

Another presidential candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, joined the picket line last week.

The Quincy-based company says it is offering wage increases and larger pension contributions for current workers.

If the strike lasts through the week, retail experts say the impact could be devastating to Stop & Shop’s sales with Passover and Easter coming up this weekend.

