BOSTON (CBS) — There will be a special guest at TD Garden on Friday night, as the Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. For the first time since 2011, two-time Bruins All-Star Marc Savard will be at the TD Garden cheering on his former franchise.

Based on his Tweet on Thursday night, Savvy is pretty pumped for the opportunity.

Watching the pre game show on @SNHockeyCentral in Winnipeg is getting me so fired up to be at the TD Garden tomorrow! I haven’t been in the building since we won the Stanley Cup in 2011!! @NHLBruins fans we are going to bring the house down!! Can’t wait!! #OnceaBruinAlwaysaBruin — Marc Savard (@MSavvy91) April 19, 2019

Heading to sleep huge day tomorrow to say the least!! My first time back in the building since Stanley Cup 2011 to watch the @NHLBruins play the @MapleLeafs in game 5! I hope everyone going to the game tosses a 91 jersey on! I’m so excited and emotional! — Marc Savard (@MSavvy91) April 19, 2019

Hopefully he got a good night sleep, because the Garden will be rocking Friday night. The only question now is if Savard will be out there as the team’s pre-game banner captain, waiving the Bruins flag to fire up fans ahead of the contest. Savard made his case to do so online before the series got underway.

Can you say inviting yourself to the party 🎉 lol — Marc Savard (@MSavvy91) April 9, 2019

Whoever makes up that 10 percent shouldn’t be allowed in the building on Friday.

Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk was the banner captain ahead of Game 1, and retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski handled the honors ahead of Game 2. Fans went wild for both, and it will be no different for Savard if he gets his wish Friday night.

Savard played for Boston from 2006 through 2011, when his career was unfortunately cut short because of head injuries. He brought some much-needed excitement when he signed with the team in 2006, and was a fantastic playmaker in his five seasons in Boston, tallying 74 goals while dishing out 231 assists in 305 games. Savard also had eight goals (including two overtime winners) and 14 assists in 24 playoff games for the Bruins.

With the series all tied up at 2-2, fans will already be fired up ahead of Game 5. But having No. 91 back in the building for the first time in eight years should bring the excitement to a whole other level.