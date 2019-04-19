



BEVERLY (CBS) – Doing good on Good Friday. That’s the goal of several hundred walkers in Beverly today.

They’re raising money for people on the North Shore who could use a little help. And the Good Friday Walk has been doing that for 40 years.

“Beautiful day. Good cause, and it’s Good Friday,” said one walker. That’s the spirit behind the Good Friday Walk.

“The Good Friday Walk is a group of people getting together to raise money to prevent homelessness,” said walk organizer Alan Battistelli. To do that, they walk 10.5 miles of Beverly’s streets. “They’re going from North Beverly to Beverly Farms and back again. Over the years, we’ve raised $3 million and given it all away.”

That money has kept people in their homes. “Some of these people get to a point in their lives where they have to choose between the rent, food, heat,” Battistelli said.

Those are just the things proceeds from the walk help people with. And it’s been going on for 40 years.

“We’ve been doing it for 20 years. We’ve done this in rain, shine. We’ve done this with dogs, children,” said longtime walker Karen Birner.

“It’s a very holy day for us, and it’s good to get out and do something for somebody else,” said her walking companion Noreen Bolt.

Battistelli’s father, Ray, started the walk. His family is keeping that legacy alive. “This creates an awareness among the young children that walk that there’s people who aren’t so wealthy and don’t have the benefits they have,” Battistelli said.

And after several hours of walking, and more than a few sore feet, it’s all worth it. “We’re all so busy in life, so it’s nice to find a day and give something back,” Battistelli said.

Last year the walk and other efforts helped about 160 North Shore families.