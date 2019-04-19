Celtics Know Better Than To Let Up With A 2-0 Series LeadThe Celtics own a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers, but they were far from perfect in their two victories in Boston. They're going to be much better over the next two games in Indiana if they want to end the series before the weekend is over.

Dana Warrior, Ultimate Warrior's Widow, Now Integral Part Of WWEAs a WWE brand ambassador, Dana Warrior keeps a busy outreach schedule, but has recently been crafting storylines with the creative team.

Red Sox Call Up Michael Chavis, Tzu-Wei Lin From Pawtucket; Place Eduardo Nunez On ILAnother day, another Red Sox second baseman on the injured list. But it has paved the way for one of the team's top prospect to join the big league club.

Oopsies: Rob Gronkowski Apologizes For Denting Lombardi TrophyVery few people were legitimately mad at retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for denting the team's most recent Lombardi Trophy. But Gronk still felt the need to apologize, and he did so in the perfect Gronk way.

Marc Savard Will Be At Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 5There will be a special guest in the stands at TD Garden on Friday night, as former Bruins All-Star Marc Savard take in Game 5 between the B's and Maple Leafs.