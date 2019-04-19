BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, is calling on Congress to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
“The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty,” Warren tweeted Friday. “That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States.”
Mueller did not find evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government and did not conclude whether or not the president obstructed justice. But he did find 10 episodes where Trump may have obstructed justice.
“Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress: ‘Congress has authority to prohibit a President’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice,” Warren tweeted. “The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment.”
Warren is the first Democrat running for president in 2020 to make a full-throated call for the initiation of the impeachment process.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)