BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — Bridgewater police have arrested a man Thursday night after a rash of break-ins targeted businesses in the town.

Theodore Kernan, 46, of Bridgewater, faces charges in four of the break-ins that occurred in Bridgewater over the past week. The fifth, at Bridgewater Auto Wash, is believed to be unrelated and is still under investigation.

“They’re looking to steal and get quick cash,” said Police Chief Christopher Delmonte said earlier in the week. “Forcible entry on rear doors, and one was a window.”

On Monday, April 15, the King Garden Restaurant and Salvation Army reported break-ins. On Wednesday, April 17, a Dunkin and Bridgewater Farm Supply reported break-ins. The suspect used a tire iron to pry open the window at the Dunkin, police said.

Police used surveillance video to identify a suspect and a vehicle used in the break-ins – a gray Mazda sedan with front-end damage. Kernan was spotted driving a similar vehicle by an off-duty officer. The officer notified Bridgewater police and followed Kernan to his home, where police made an arrest.

“Our staff feels violated,” said Capt. Mark Ferreira of the Salvation Army. “Sometimes nonprofits and charities are seen as easy marks for criminals.”

The store and safe of the Salvation Army had been broken into sometime before Monday morning.

“It’s shocking to how often somebody would be desperate enough to rob from a charity organization,” Ferreira continued.

Police believe the suspect may have gotten some help, though. According to Delmonte, “as far as we know, the safe was locked.”

“They’re using insider information and simply confirming or testing out some of that information they have gotten from someone they’re familiar with on the inside,” Delmonte said earlier in the week.

Kernan is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court.