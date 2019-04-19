BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — Bridgewater police are searching for the person or persons behind a rash of break-ins, including five just this week.

“They’re looking to steal and get quick cash,” said Police Chief Christopher Delmonte. “Forcible entry on rear doors and one was a window.”

The suspect used a tire iron to pry open the window of a Dunkin overnight Wednesday. He has also hit the Salvation Army, police said.

“Our staff feels violated,” said Capt. Mark Ferreira of the Salvation Army. “Sometimes nonprofits and charities are seen as easy marks for criminals.”

The store and safe of the Salvation Army had been broken into sometime before Monday morning.

“It’s shocking to how often somebody would be desperate enough to rob from a charity organization,” Ferreira continued.

Police believe the suspect may have gotten some help, though. According to Delmonte, “as far as we know the safe was locked.”

“They’re using insider information and simply confirming or testing out some of that information they have gotten from someone they’re familiar with on the inside,” Delmonte said.

He added that the person could also be monitoring the police and their investigations.

Local business owners are being told to look into their own alarm systems.

Though the suspect was caught on surveillance video, police only described him as a white male.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bridgewater police.