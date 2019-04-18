CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Early spring weather can be tough on delicate plants, but there are a few flowers and vegetables that can handle extreme temperatures from cold nights to mild afternoons.
Mark Saidnawey at Pemberton Farms in Cambridge spoke about what kind of plants we can add to the garden this time of year.
“Oh, the weather’s great, let’s start gardening. Pansies, lots of colors of pansies, we love them here.”
And, while the name may be deceiving, pansies can handle really cold weather Saidnawey explained. “Yeah, they can take 20s, so they are really durable. I don’t know where they come up with that name. And there are a couple others; we have an African daisy that can take some cold and some alyssum and some other plants.“
Saidnawey also mentioned bulbs like daffodils, tulips and hyacinths should be coming up in your garden, and now is the time to plant your cold-crop vegetables.
“Brussel sprouts, broccoli, all the lettuces, parsley. They can take the cold, as well. You can get them in the ground” he said.
But hold off on the more delicate plants like tomatoes and cucumbers as they need warmer weather.
“Go to your nursery. If they have it outside, that is usually the smartest thing. If they have it out, probably safe to put it.”