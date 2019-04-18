WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage Of Mueller Report Release
By Hoodline
Filed Under:Boston Restaurants, Hoodline


BOSTON (Hoodline) – Spending time in South Boston? Get to know this Boston neighborhood by browsing some of its most popular local businesses, from a brewery to a bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in South Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Harpoon Brewery

Photo: Alice Y./Yelp

Topping the list is Harpoon Brewery. Located at 306 Northern Ave., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,388 reviews on Yelp.

2. Flour Bakery + Café

Photo: Wendy L./Yelp

Next up is Flour Bakery + Café, situated at 12 Farnsworth St. (between Northern Avenue and Congress Street). With 4.5 stars out of 1,072 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

3. Yankee Lobster

Photo: Jason P./Yelp

Yankee Lobster is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,515 Yelp reviews. Head over to 300 Northern Ave. (between C Street and Trilling Road) to see for yourself.

4. Drink

Photo: Luke P./Yelp

Finally, check out Drink, which has earned four stars out of 1,507 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 348 Congress St.

