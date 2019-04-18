Filed Under:sean collier, Wilmington News


WILMINGTON (CBS) – A student at Wilmington High School is raising money to build a memorial for MIT Police Officer Sean Collier.

Collier was killed in the line of duty by the Boston Marathon bombers exactly six years ago.

MIT Police Officer Sean Collier. (Photo credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

For his senior project, Wilmington student Joseph Wilson has created a GoFundMe page to fund a memorial to Collier in the school’s courtyard.

Collier graduated from Wilmington High School in 2004.

“Currently, our school does not have a memorial for Sean and his ultimate sacrifice. My purpose in dedicating this memorial is to keep Sean’s memory alive and well at Wilmington High School,” Wilson wrote.

He’s trying to raise $3,000. Anything above that will go to the Sean Collier Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s