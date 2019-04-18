Comments
WILMINGTON (CBS) – A student at Wilmington High School is raising money to build a memorial for MIT Police Officer Sean Collier.
Collier was killed in the line of duty by the Boston Marathon bombers exactly six years ago.
For his senior project, Wilmington student Joseph Wilson has created a GoFundMe page to fund a memorial to Collier in the school’s courtyard.
Collier graduated from Wilmington High School in 2004.
“Currently, our school does not have a memorial for Sean and his ultimate sacrifice. My purpose in dedicating this memorial is to keep Sean’s memory alive and well at Wilmington High School,” Wilson wrote.
He’s trying to raise $3,000. Anything above that will go to the Sean Collier Memorial Scholarship Fund.