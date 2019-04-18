  • WBZ TVOn Air

Boston Red Sox, Dustin Pedroia

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day injured list with left knee irritation.

The 35-year-old Pedroia started the season on the injured list with inflammation in his left knee. He was reinstated April 9 and appeared in four games with Boston, making four starts at second base and two as a designated hitter and going 2 for 20 (.100) with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

To fill Pedroia’s spot, Boston is recalling right-handed pitcher Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Walden has appeared in five games this season. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA. In 13 major league appearances with Boston, Walden is 2-0 with one save and a 3.57 ERA.

