BOSTON (CBS) — Are you wondering who will be coaching under Bill Belichick this season? So are his Patriots players.

A slew of Patriots coaches left this offseason, headlined by de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores taking his talents to South Beach. Even Flores’ replacement, Greg Schiano, left before officially being named the team’s new defensive coordinator.

As players return to Gillette Stadium for offseason workouts, it’s hard not to notice how empty the coaching room is. At the moment, Steve Belichick is the only defensive coach returning from last season, leaving players wondering who their positional coaches are for 2019.

“They haven’t told us, so we’re just kind of just working out right now,” cornerback Stephon Gilmore told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. “Little meetings, but nothing that we know yet.”

It may seem odd that a team doesn’t have a defensive coordinator this late in the offseason, especially one that is coming off a Super Bowl title. But with Belichick at the helm, Gilmore doesn’t think it’s strange at all.

“We’ve got a great coach. It’s the National Football League. People go and come, so you’ve got to be able to adjust,” he said. “I’m pretty sure the coaches we have will put us in the best position to make plays.”

At this point, no one would be surprised if Belichick takes on defensive coordinator duties himself.

“I mean, he’s always involved,” Gilmore said. “I wouldn’t say that because he’s always in the meetings. Nothing new. It’ll be a great opportunity for all of us to get better. Like I said, those coaches will put us in the best position to make plays.”

We’ll find out who makes up the 2019 Patriots coaching staff at some point. We think.