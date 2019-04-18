BOSTON (CBS) – One man was arrested after a large disturbance outside the House of Blues Wednesday night. Crowds became unruly after it was announced that two scheduled performances by rapper Kodak Black were canceled.
Kodak Black was scheduled to perform at 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. but was unable to make the show after his arrest at the U.S.-Canadian border.
The House of Blues tweeted the performances were postponed. Signs were also taped onto venue doors saying the rapper would not be taking the stage.
“With sincere apologies, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kodak Black shows have been postponed. New dates will be announced as soon as possible,” the tweet said.
Boston Police were called to Lansdowne Street around 8:20 p.m. for a disturbance. Officers found a large group “displaying generally unruly behavior as a result of a canceled show at the venue.”
Two people were hospitalized after the incident. One man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a security guard. Boston Police issued a licensed premises violation to House of Blues.
No official reason why Kodak Black canceled the concerts was given at the time of the scheduled shows. According to New York State Police, Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was one of four people arrested Wednesday at the U.S.-Canada border on drug and weapon charges.