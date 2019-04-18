WATCH LIVE:9:30 am Attorney General News Conference On Mueller Report Release
BOSTON (CBS) – One man was arrested after a large disturbance outside the House of Blues Wednesday night. Crowds became unruly after it was announced that two scheduled performances by rapper Kodak Black were canceled.

Kodak Black was scheduled to perform at 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. but was unable to make the show after his arrest at the U.S.-Canadian border.

Kodak Black performs onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL)

The House of Blues tweeted the performances were postponed. Signs were also taped onto venue doors saying the rapper would not be taking the stage.

“With sincere apologies, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kodak Black shows have been postponed. New dates will be announced as soon as possible,” the tweet said.

Boston Police outside the House of Blues on Landsdowne Street. (WBZ-TV)

Boston Police were called to Lansdowne Street around 8:20 p.m. for a disturbance. Officers found a large group “displaying generally unruly behavior as a result of a canceled show at the venue.”

Two people were hospitalized after the incident. One man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a security guard. Boston Police issued a licensed premises violation to House of Blues.

No official reason why Kodak Black canceled the concerts was given at the time of the scheduled shows. According to New York State Police, Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was one of four people arrested Wednesday at the U.S.-Canada border on drug and weapon charges.

