DORCHESTER (CBS) – Former Vice President and possible 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit striking Stop & Shop workers in Dorchester Thursday afternoon.
Biden will speak at a rally at the Stop & Shop in the South Bay Center on Massachusetts Avenue at 2 p.m.
Thirty-one thousand union workers at 240 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut went on strike on April 11 after the company proposed raising weekly health care costs from employees from $2 to $4. The union also says Stop & Shop is trying to reduce pension benefits for part-timers and new hires.
The Quincy-based company says it is offering wage increases and increased pension contributions for current workers.
Negotiations are ongoing, but if the strike lasts through the week, retail experts say the impact could be devastating to Stop & Shop’s sales with Passover and Easter coming up this weekend.