BREWSTER (CBS) – Four people were injured Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into a bakery on Cape Cod.

The crash happened at Eat Cake 4 Breakfast, a bakery on Underpass Road in Brewster, while customers and employees were inside. The car crashed about two-thirds of the way into the building.

A car slammed into a Brewster bakery, injuring four people. (WBZ-TV)

The 85-year-old driver was treated on scene while a passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries. Two customers were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

