BREWSTER (CBS) – Four people were injured Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into a bakery on Cape Cod.
The crash happened at Eat Cake 4 Breakfast, a bakery on Underpass Road in Brewster, while customers and employees were inside. The car crashed about two-thirds of the way into the building.
The 85-year-old driver was treated on scene while a passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries. Two customers were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.