BILLERICA (CBS) – A Billerica woman has been charged with credit card fraud for allegedly stealing cards from the elderly couple in her care for the last three years.
Rosanne Campbell says she suddenly received bills for her 89-year-old mother Marie Rizzo, who past away last August, and her 92-year-old father Ralph Rizzo. The charges totaling nearly $5,500 were for purchases allegedly made by 47-year-old Christine Wojcik in January and February at grocery stores, pharmacies and Foxwoods, to name a few.
Wojcik not only worked for the family but also lives across the street. “She was so nice; never thought she’d do a thing like that, but she did,” said Ralph Rizzo.
The family believes Wojcik stole the credit cards right from their now-deceased mother’s bureau, taking advantage of her position. It was the Foxwoods charges, they say, that were the giveaway because Wojcik told them she was spending a weekend there back in January.
“We took care of her because I appreciated everything she did for me, and she did a lot,” said Rosanne Campbell.
Wojcik, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges of larceny and receiving a stolen credit card, was in Lowell District Court today for a status hearing.
“What about all the things I did for them?” she asked WBZ-TV outside court, claiming the credit cards were given to her. “I’ll tell you I did a lot for those people.”
Wojcik remains free until another hearing in the case on June 6, which means she’ll continue to be the family’s neighbor for now. “I just feel like move out of here, take your punishment and get out of the neighborhood,” said Campbell.