ANDOVER (CBS) – Columbia Gas is digging up the yard of an Andover home after a “serious” natural gas leak was reported.
Firefighters responded to a Bridle Path Road just before 3 p.m. at the request of Columbia Gas. While conducting a survey of the neighborhood, they received an “extremely high” gas reading outside the home.
The gas meters showed concentrations of about 60 percent. As a result, it was determined there was an immediate hazard at the home.
Columbia Gas believes the source of the leak is a valve or coupling under the front yard. Crews have begun digging.
No one was home when the high readings were detected. Firefighters and gas workers swept the home and no gas was found.
No evacuations have been ordered.
Andover was among the towns impacted by last year’s Merrimack Valley explosion.