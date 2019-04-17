



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS) — Videos allegedly showing Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts at a Florida massage parlor will be released soon, unless a judge tells them otherwise, prosecutors said in a new court filing Wednesday.

Kraft is facing prostitution charges following a large bust at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. Police say Kraft was captured on camera paying for sex acts twice during the weekend of the AFC Championship Game in late January.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office said in the filing Wednesday that it is obligated to release the video to the public and media now, and can’t wait for a judge to rule if it should be kept under seal. Prosecutors said they would be releasing the video in relation to their case against Lei Wang, the manager of the spa.

“The Public Records Act does not allow a custodian to delay the production of records to allow the resolution of a constitutional challenge to the release of the documents,” the state argued.

Wang and Hua Zhang, the owner of the spa, have pleaded not guilty to charges that include prostitution. Kraft also pleaded not guilty in the case.

Kraft defense attorney William Burck told a judge last week in a hearing about the status of the video, “It’s basically pornography,”adding “Why would anyone need to see that kind of material. . . the world to see it, especially when it’s described in painstaking detail by the affidavit?”

The video will be pixelated when released, prosecutors said in their filing Wednesday.

“It is the practice of the Office of the State Attorney to pixelate or blur depictions of obscene or pornographic images before releasing such records to the public, absent a court order,” they wrote.

There has been no comment yet from Kraft or his attorneys.