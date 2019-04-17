  • WBZ TVOn Air

NEW YORK (AP/CBS) — Dustin Pedroia may be back on the injured list in the near future. The Red Sox second baseman left Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees after the top of the second inning because of left knee discomfort.

The 2008 AL MVP flied out in the top of the second inning, then was replaced by Eduardo Núñez for the bottom half.

Pedroia has been slowed since a slide into his surgically repaired left knee at second base by Baltimore’s Manny Machado on April 21, 2017. He had left knee surgery on Oct. 25, 2017, and was limited to three big league games in 2018.

He opened the 2019 season on the IL but was activated April 9 in time to be in the Boston lineup for their home opener at Fenway Park. The 35-year-old has gone just 2-for-20 with no extra-base hits in his six games since returning.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

