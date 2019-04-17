



BRAINTREE (CBS) – A driver was arrested Wednesday after police said he flashed a gun during a road rage incident on the highway.

State Police said 33-year-old Daniel Bates of Avon was driving a pickup truck on Route 93 south in Dorchester around 7:45 a.m. when he got into an altercation with the driver of a Honda CRV.

Bates then waved a Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun at the Honda driver, according to investigators. That driver, a 42-year-old man from Boston, then pulled out a folding knife, police said, as both vehicles continued on 93 south.

The Honda driver called 911 and stayed on the line with dispatchers. Police found both drivers on Hancock Street in Braintree and pulled them over near a gas station.

Bates was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Police took his gun and the Honda driver’s knife.

“Charges are also being considered against the operator of the Honda,” State Police said in a statement. His name has not been made public.