AMHERST (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker will deliver the keynote commencement speech next month at the University of Massachusetts’ flagship campus in Amherst.

UMass announced on Wednesday that the Republican governor will speak during commencement ceremonies for the approximately 5,500 undergraduate students receiving their bachelor’s degrees on May 10.

UMass-Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy calls Baker a “results-driven leader” whose support for the university has allowed students “to play an invaluable role in the state’s innovation economy.”

The former chief executive of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care was first elected governor in 2014 and easily won re-election in November.

Baker graduated from Harvard University and earned his master’s degree in business administration at Northwestern University.

