



BOSTON (CBS) – As the Stop & Shop strike enters its second week, some workers are expressing frustration.

“I’m feeling angry. We need our benefits. We have to get back to work. We have kids. We don’t have time for this,” worker Carol Rodgers said while walking in a picket line outside the Stop & Shop in Dorchester’s South Bay Center.

Other workers tried to persuade one unhappy shopper to stay out of the store.

“I am a union worker and I support what you say but you’re hurting the community,” the customer told them.

Tension appears to be mounting as the strike hits its seventh day and workers prepare for a high profile rally with former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Inside the Dorchester store, the meat aisle was nearly bare and certain produce shelves were empty.

Last week, 31,000 Stop & Shop employees walked off the job in the three states after the company proposed raising weekly healthcare costs from employees from $2 to $4.

The union also says Stop & Shop is trying to reduce pension benefits for part-timers and new hires.

The company says it is offering wage increases and increased pension contributions for current workers.

If the strike lasts through the week, retail experts say the impact could be devastating on Stop & Shop’s sales with Passover and Easter coming up this weekend.