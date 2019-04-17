Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Superintendent, Brenda Cassellius, Marie Izquierdo, Oscar Santos.


BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston School Committee announced the three finalists for superintendent early Wednesday morning.

Dr. Brenda Cassellius, Marie Izquierdo and Dr. Oscar Santos will all have public interviews next week.

Dr. Brenda Cassellius, Marie Izquierdo and Dr. Oscar Santos. (Photos credit: Boston Public Schools)

Cassellius is a former commissioner of education for the state of Minnesota.

Izquierdo is the chief academic officer for Miami-Dade County public schools in Florida.

Santos is the only local finalist. He is head of school for Cathedral High School in the South End. Before that, Santos was the superintendent in Randolph. He graduated from Boston Latin School.

The search committee started with 150 candidates and narrowed that down to 39 before selecting the three finalists.

The public interviews, which involve students, parents and teachers, will be held next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information, visit https://www.bostonpublicschools.org/superintendentsearch

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s