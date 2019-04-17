



BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston School Committee announced the three finalists for superintendent early Wednesday morning.

Dr. Brenda Cassellius, Marie Izquierdo and Dr. Oscar Santos will all have public interviews next week.

Cassellius is a former commissioner of education for the state of Minnesota.

Izquierdo is the chief academic officer for Miami-Dade County public schools in Florida.

Santos is the only local finalist. He is head of school for Cathedral High School in the South End. Before that, Santos was the superintendent in Randolph. He graduated from Boston Latin School.

The search committee started with 150 candidates and narrowed that down to 39 before selecting the three finalists.

The public interviews, which involve students, parents and teachers, will be held next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information, visit https://www.bostonpublicschools.org/superintendentsearch