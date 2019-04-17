



NEW YORK (CBS) – Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts and a candidate for president, praises Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “fearless leader” in Time’s 100 Most Influential People issue.

The freshman representative from the Bronx who went to Boston University made her debut on the list after what’s been a whirlwind couple of months. As a 28-year-old political novice, Ocasio-Cortez unseated a longtime Democratic Congressman and became a lightning rod for criticism from the right while emerging as a leader of the left.

“Her commitment to putting power in the hands of the people is forged in fire,” writes Warren, who has made the list in previous years. “Coming from a family in crisis and graduating from school with a mountain of debt, she fought back against a rigged system and emerged as a fearless leader in a movement committed to demonstrating what an economy, a planet and a government that works for everyone should look like.”

Warren has supported Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” and the New York Democrat thanked her for backing fellow freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar when President Donald Trump tweeted a video about her 9/11 comments. Ocasio-Cortez has not yet endorsed anyone in the 2020 presidential campaign.

Thank you for standing up for all of us, Sen. @ewarren. https://t.co/wZwLO97PXx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 13, 2019

“A year ago, she was taking orders across a bar,” Warren wrote of Ocasio-Cortez. “Today, millions are taking cues from her. . . and she’s just getting started.”