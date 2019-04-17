Comments
WAREHAM (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in a 2016 Wareham hit-and-run crash on Route 28 that left a pedestrian dead. Wareham officers stopped and arrested Alando Santos, 47, on Tuesday.
He was wanted in an Oct. 3, 2016 incident, in which a man crossing the Cranberry Highway at night was struck and killed.
Witnesses told police that a white Ford pickup truck hit 56-year-old Ernest Robert Raddatz, then turned around and drove away.
“His tires spun and he just drove off as fast as he could,” said Eli Kovacevich, who heard the crash. “He didn’t look back.”
Santos, an East Wareham resident, is charged with leaving the scene of the crash. He’s being held without bail.