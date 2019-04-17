Filed Under:Alando Santos, Wareham News


WAREHAM (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in a 2016 Wareham hit-and-run crash on Route 28 that left a pedestrian dead. Wareham officers stopped and arrested Alando Santos, 47, on Tuesday.

He was wanted in an Oct. 3, 2016 incident, in which a man crossing the Cranberry Highway at night was struck and killed.

Alando Santos (Photo credit: Wareham police)

Witnesses told police that a white Ford pickup truck hit 56-year-old Ernest Robert Raddatz, then turned around and drove away.

“His tires spun and he just drove off as fast as he could,” said Eli Kovacevich, who heard the crash. “He didn’t look back.”

A pedestrian was killed in a 2016 hit-and-run crash in Wareham. (WBZ-TV)

Santos, an East Wareham resident, is charged with leaving the scene of the crash. He’s being held without bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s